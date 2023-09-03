Chelsea football club are still struggling to perform well this season as they produced another abysmal performance yesterday in the English premier league against Nottingham Forest. Their poor performance can be attributed to the continuous underperformance of some individual players and they need to stop using those players if they want to perform better in upcoming matches. Here are 3 players Chelsea should stop using if they want to perform better in upcoming matches.

Photo Credit: The Chelsea Chronicle.

1 – Moises Caicedo: There’s absolutely no doubt that this particular signing can be considered as a wrong one for now, the young midfielder has not been able to satisfy the reason why he was signed with a huge amount of money. He should be dropped to the bench for now till he improves.

Caicedo was completely dominated in the midfield yesterday as the team suffered yet another defeat this season against Nottingham Forest football club. His mix up with Conor Gallagher led to the goal that was scored by the opposing team yesterday.

2 – Ben Chilwell: The English defender has not been able to flourish down the left for Chelsea football club this season, he struggled to create chances for the blues as they were beaten by Nottingham Forest football club.

Photo Credit: Sky Sports.

He is now a very sluggish player and it is certain that he cannot perform at optimum level in the English premier league with such pace. The former Leicester city player needs to be dropped to the bench instead of being used in a position that is most suitable for wingers.

3 – Thiago Silva: The Brazil defender is no longer performing well and he needs to be dropped to the bench so that the defense of the team can be stronger in upcoming matches. Thiago Silva is ageing and it is clear that he should no longer be a regular starter for Chelsea football club at this point in time.

His performance has not been good enough recently. He didn’t do well against Nottingham Forest yesterday, he stepped up when he didn’t need to do so and that created space for Anthony Elanga to score.

Photo Credit: Football London.

Sportsailor (

)