3 players Chelsea should not use in their next match, if they want improvement in performance

Chelsea emerged victorious, securing their place at the top of the table with an impressive performance against Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.

There were some players whose performances left room for improvement and may see them on the bench for the upcoming matches.

Raheem Sterling – The former Manchester City winger had a game to forget. Although he showcased glimpses of brillance at times, his indecisiveness on crucial occasions cost the team dearly.

Enzo Fernandez – Regrettably, this match saw one of Enzo Fernandez’s less impressive performances in a Chelsea shirt. The midfielder struggled to find his rhythm and wasted several passes, leaving the team vulnerable at times. His decision-making also seemed off, resulting in missed opportunities, including a glorious chance to score.

Gabriel Slonina – The goalie finally got his chance to shine against Fulham, but unfortunately, his performance fell short of expectations. Struggling with ball control at his feet, Slonina faced challenges in maintaining possession and initiating plays effectively. As a result, he should be benched for the next match.

