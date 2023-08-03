3 players Chelsea should drop if they want to remain unbeaten in their upcoming matches.

Chelsea concluded their pre-season on a positive note, remaining unbeaten with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The match provided valuable insights into the team’s strengths and areas that need improvement ahead of the upcoming campaign. While the result was satisfactory, manager Mauricio Pochettino must address certain player performances to ensure a better display in the next fixture.

Raheem Sterling:

The former Manchester City winger, Raheem Sterling, appeared largely out of sync with Chelsea’s current style of play. His integration into the team seems to be a work in progress, as he struggled to find the desired chemistry with his teammates. Sterling’s individualistic playstyle slowed down the team’s collective effort, hindering effective teamwork.

Pochettino should consider benching Sterling and giving opportunities to other players, such as Mydryk, who may better fit the team’s current system.

Marc Cucurella:

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella had an off day in the match against Borussia Dortmund, displaying uncharacteristic lapses in defense that led to the opposition creating scoring opportunities.

His occasional lapses in concentration and schoolboy defending eventually resulted in Dortmund finding the back of the net. Pochettino may want to give Cucurella some time on the bench in the next match to allow him to regain his focus and sharpness in defense.

Kepa Arrizabalaga:

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made his return to the team in the pre-season clash against Dortmund. While he showed some flashes of his shot-stopping abilities, there were instances where he appeared to concede avoidable goals. Pochettino should consider leaving Kepa on the substitute bench for the upcoming match against Liverpool.

