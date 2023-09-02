3 Players Chelsea need to drop to the bench if they want to play better in their next match

Chelsea were on the wrong end of things today as they suffered another disappointing loss against Nottingham Forest on their home turf, without further ado, Below are the players that should dropped to the bench for the upcoming match against Bournemouth.

Moises Caicedo

The Ecuadorian continues to make the headlines for the wrong reason and today’s game wasn’t an exemption as he struggled to make the performance expected of him, over the course of 77 minutes, he registered 89% accurate passes, dispossessed once and had one shot at goal and made no tackles to help the Blues in the middle of the park.

Mauricio Pochettino appeared unimpressed and toom him off in the latter stages of the match, he should be dropped for the upcoming game which could help he settle and get back to his best.

Nicolas Jackson

The Senegalese striker unlike his previous games was very poor in this match and was always making uncalculated run which saw him fail to reach some promising passes and crosses made by the Chelsea midfield.

He was also culpable of missing a big chance that could have gotten Chelsea back into the game in the dying minutes he should be dropped in their upcoming match vs Bournemouth.

Ben Chilwell

The England international was lucky to be on the pitch for the 62 minutes and should have taken off after the halftime break, he was horrible both defensively and attacking wise for the Blues, Marc Cucurella who had a good outing against AFC Wimbledon should be given a chance in the next match.

