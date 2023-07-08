3 Players Chelsea Could Regret Selling This Summer Transfer Window.

This summer’s transfer season has been a hectic one for Chelsea.

In addition to N’golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Mason Mount, they have already released or shown willingness to release Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and a few other players who aren’t part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the team.

Chelsea garnered 44 points from a possible 90 in the 2022–23 Premier League season, enough for 12th place. The Blues have made many additions to their roster in preparation for the upcoming 2023–24 season.

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of the Blues, may be willing to invest in a championship-caliber roster overhaul for the upcoming campaign.

Selling these three players this summer could turn out to be a big mistake for Chelsea.

1. Kai Havertz

The German international scored the game-winning goal in 2021, helping Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League for the second time in club history. As a German international, Kai Havertz might be a major liability for the Blues in the upcoming Premier League season, making Chelsea’s decision to sell him to Arsenal a potentially disastrous one.

2. Mason Mount.

Mount moved from Chelsea to Manchester United this summer, and while the Englishman may flourish with the Red Devils, Chelsea may come to regret parting ways with their academy product.

3. N’golo Kante.

Also joining the Saudi Arabia League is the Frenchman. While playing for Chelsea, he was considered a top Premier League midfielder.

In addition to the Premier League, he also took home the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and FIFA Club World Cup.

The Frenchman had strong defensive skills and the ability to steal the ball from the opposition in key moments. There isn’t someone like that in the Blues’ midfield right now.

Jmews (

)