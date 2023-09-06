The performance of Barcelona football club has not been impressive enough so far this season. Their unimpressive performance is caused by the lacklustre performance of some individual players and the coach need to stop using those players if he wants the team to perform better in upcoming matches. Here are 3 players Barcelona should stop using if they want to perform better in upcoming matches.

1 – Andreas Christensen: it is absolutely clear that the Danish defender has not been performing up to expectations for some matches now at Barcelona football club, the experienced defender is yet to satisfy the reason why he was bought by the Spanish giants. He needs to be dropped to the bench until he starts improving.

Christensen could not make any impact against Villareal football club in the absence of injured Ronald Araujo. His low work rate made the defense line of the team to be very porous against Villareal football club and the team could continue to struggle defensively if he is not dropped.

2 – Jules Kounde: The former Sevilla defender has not been able to perform well at Barcelona football club for some time now and that was witnessed again last weekend as he was very shaky against Villareal football club, he lacks enough confidence and most often look confused.

The French defender is always trying to put in much work in the defense but he lacks technical abilities and that has been affecting his performance for the team. He should be replaced ahead of upcoming matches so that the team can stop conceding many goals in a single match.

3 – Sergi Roberto: The Spanish fullback and midfielder is no longer performing well and he needs to be demoted to the bench, especially with the arrival of Cancelo who is clearly a better right fullback than Sergi Roberto, he has better attacking abilities and he is also fast.

The unimpressive performance of Robertohas been affecting Barcelona team negatively, this is definitely the right time for the coach to drop him to the bench. He was partly responsible for the poor performance of the defense line of Barcelona football club when they conceded three goals against Villareal football club last weekend.

