3 Players Arsenal Should Have Signed on Deadline Day Instead of Joginho

It’s safe to conclude that the rumors about Jorginho’s transfer to Arsenal are true after Fabrizio Romano appended his trademark “here we go” catchphrase to them. However, we believe that Mikel Arteta’s team would have been better served by adding three other players in place of the Chelsea midfielder.

1. Zubimendi

If Arsenal had signed Zubimendi, he would have been a significant improvement over Jorginho. Despite signing a contract deal through 2027 last year, rumors have persisted that Martin Zubimendi could be headed to the Gunners. Arsenal fans. The Spaniard, like Jorginho, is a playmaker who operates from deep, making him an excellent profile for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. Besides Jorginho’s famous passing range, Zubimendi’s defensive tenacity would have been an asset to Arsenal.

2. Weston McKennie

The loan deal between Weston McKennie and Leeds United is finalized. Gunners’ current position at the top of the English Premier League might have been enough to entice the U.S. international to sign with the club in the new year. It’s puzzling that Arsenal, who were rumored to be interested in Weston McKennie, allowed him to sign with Jesse Marsch’s team instead of settling for Jorginho. Like Partey, McKennie can play in either the No. 6 or the No. 8 position on the field.

3. Romeo La

Romeo La, for example, would have been an excellent addition because he is one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe. La, like Jorginho, has a wide array of passing options and can break the lines from small positions, making him an ideal No. 6 for Arsenal. More importantly, however, Mikel Arteta’s team might have tempted the Belgian into a transfer, adding yet another transfer blunder to Man City’s record.

