3 Most Expensive Signings In EPL History

The Premier League is arguably the most watched league worldwide. Thanks to broadcasting, sponsorships, and endorsement agreements, this widespread popularity generates a sizable amount of income.

The owners of Premier League clubs are also extremely wealthy, making English top-flight clubs some of the richest in the world. This is demonstrated by the enormous sums of money they routinely invest in the transfer market.

The three most expensive transfers in English Premier League history, according to Sportskeeda, are listed below.

1. Enzo Fernandez (from Benfica to Chelsea) – €121 million:

Enzo Fernandez’s transformation over the course of the 2022–23 season has been remarkable. Benfica signed him from River Plate for €10 million last summer. He quickly established himself as a key player for Benfica in the Primera Liga.

Fernandez was then promoted to Argentina’s starting lineup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His incredible efficiency and technical abilities astounded everyone. Fernandez’s tenacious performances in midfield were critical to Argentina’s World Cup victory.

Fernandez was named the tournament’s “Best Young Player.” Top European clubs were interested in him, but a January transfer seemed unlikely. Chelsea, on the other hand, decided to activate his €121 million release clause, making Fernandez the Premier League’s most expensive signing.

2. Jack Grealish (from Aston Villa to Manchester City) – €117.5 million:

Manchester City was purchased by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008 and quickly became one of the richest clubs in the world. Money was no longer a barrier for City, and they soon began attracting some of the best players in the world.

Manchester City made their most expensive signing ever when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. Grealish had already established himself as one of the Premier League’s best attacking midfielders and appeared destined to play for one of Europe’s biggest clubs. He cost City €117.5 million to bring him to the Etihad. Grealish is finally finding his groove after initially struggling.

3. Romelu Lukaku (from Inter Milan to Chelsea) – €113 million:

Romelu Lukaku’s stock rose significantly after he led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years in the 2020–21 season. Chelsea was looking for a lethal striker and identified the big Belgian as their top target.

In the summer of 2021, Lukaku was signed for a then-club record €113 million. After a promising start to the season, the former Manchester United striker’s form deteriorated dramatically over the course of the campaign.

