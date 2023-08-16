3 most awaited games in the Premier League this month (August 2023)

The English Premier League kicks off the new season with a bang, delivering an array of exciting matchups. As August unfolds, football enthusiasts around the world eagerly await three showdowns that promise to offer thrilling battles, unexpected twists, and a taste of what’s to come in the 2023–24 season.

1. Newcastle United vs. Liverpool (August 27):

Newcastle United’s resounding 5-1 victory over Aston Villa ignited their campaign with a blaze of attacking prowess. Eddie Howe’s side is determined to build upon their impressive performance from the previous season. With newcomers Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai bolstering Liverpool’s ranks and Trent Alexander-Arnold adapting to a new role, Klopp’s men are geared up for a reinvigorated challenge. This matchup promises a clash of styles and ambitions, showcasing whether Newcastle’s rapid rise will continue to flourish or if Liverpool’s resurgence will see them reclaim their throne.

2. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United (August 19):

The formidable Manchester City, under the helm of Guardiola, are renowned for their prowess at the Etihad Stadium. Facing them at their fortress has become a monumental task for any opponent. Newcastle United’s addition of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes has strengthened their squad, and this game will be a litmus test to gauge their progress. While Newcastle’s ambitions are commendable, the towering challenge of defeating the reigning champions is undeniable. City’s stellar start to the season sets the stage for a fierce battle against a top-four contender.

Photo credit: the telegraph

3. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United (August 19):

Tottenham Hotspur’s transition under Ange Postecoglou and the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich have cast shadows of uncertainty. Yet, the club’s formidable attacking options, including James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, and Richarlison, make them a force to be reckoned with. Manchester United, on the other hand, are determined to dispel last season’s away record against the big six. A positive result against Spurs would amplify their Premier League aspirations. This match showcases tactical battles, individual brilliance, and the desire to establish dominance early in the season.

