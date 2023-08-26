Manchester United football club need to parade a better midfield today if they must perform at optimum level against Nottingham Forest football club in the English premier league. But how should the coach setup the midfield of the team in order to optimize the performance of the midfield of the team? Here are 3 midfield setups Manchester United should use if they want to perform better.

First Midfield Setup:

The coach might want to use the 4:2:3:1 formation to setup the team for their match today against Nottingham Forest football club, this will help him to deploy more midfielders for the game. The coach could use Casemiro as one of the defensive midfielders of the team if this particular formation is used.

The Brazil international could be paired with Scott McTominay in the defensive midfield position while Bruno Fernandes could be deployed as the central attacking midfielder. Mason Mount could play as the left attacking midfielder while Alejandro Garnacho could play in the right midfield position.

Second Midfield Setup:

The coach can also use the 4:3:3 formation to setup the team, this will affect the way the midfield of the team will be arranged for the premier league encounter against Nottingham Forest football club. Casemiro could be the one to play as the central midfielder for the red devils of this particular formation is used by the coach.

Coach Erik Ten Hag could deploy Bruno Fernandes as one of the attacking midfielders for the team. The Portuguese playmaker could be partnered by Mason Mount in the attacking midfield position for Manchester United football club when they take on Nottingham Forest football club today.

Third Midfield Setup;

The 4:4:2 formation is another way coach Erik Ten Hag could setup the team for their match today, this will see him deploy two central midfielders and two attacking midfielders for the match. Christian Eriksen could play as one of the central midfielders for the team.

The Former Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder could be paired with Casemiro in the central midfield position. Bruno Fernandes could be the one to play as the left attacking midfielder for the team while Jadon Sancho could be used as the right attacking midfielder.

