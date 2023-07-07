3 Managers That Have Managed Both Chelsea And Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho is often regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time. He has managed both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur so far in his career. He’s currently in charge of Roma and led the club to the Europa League final last season, they were defeated by Sevilla in the final.

Jose Mourinho had two spells as Chelsea manager. The first from 2004 to 2007, and the second from 2013 to 2015. He won three Premier League titles at Chelsea. Mourinho won the title in 2005, 2006, 2015. The manager also won the FA Cup, 3 EFL Cup and the FA Community Shield at Chelsea.

Mourinho won back-to-back Portuguese league titles and two domestic cup competitions at Porto before Chelsea came calling. In his first campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2004/05, Chelsea won their first top-flight title for 50 years with a record haul of 95 points.

Mourinho failed to lift a trophy during his time at Tottenham, and was sacked a week before Spurs’ Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City.

At Chelsea, Antonio Conte won the Premier League in the first year and the FA Cup in the second year. He also managed Tottenham Hotspur but parted ways with the club following their disappointing performance. He parted ways with Spurs after 16 months and criticized the club and his players after they threw away a 3-1 lead at rock-bottom Southampton, they were also dumped out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League to leave them without a trophy.

Mauricio Pochettino once managed Tottenham Hotspur before joning Chelsea. He guided the Spurs to 2019 UEFA Champions League final but his side were defeated by Liverpool. Pochettino has been named the new manager of Chelsea becoming the third manager to take charge of both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

