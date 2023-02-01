3 Man United Players Who Outclassed Nottingham Forest As They Qualify For The EFL Final (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have now qualified for the Carabao cup final after beating Nottingham Forest home and away. The Red Devils will now be heading to Wembley for their first Carabao cup final since they won the competition in 2017.

However, against a spirited Nottingham Forest side, Manchester United’s players showed real class and composure to win 2-0 at Old Trafford and 5-0 on aggregate. Well, while the whole team played brilliantly, 3 man United players were utterly brilliant.

3 Man United Players Who Outclassed Nottingham Forest

After beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 away in the first leg, goals from Anthony Martial and Fred gave the hosts a 5-0 advantage. While the first half, was fruitless in terms of goals, the introduction of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho inspired a 2 goal lead.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has now made his long-awaited return to first-team action after a long time on the sideline. And his performance was pretty decent.

Well, below are the 3 Man United Players that gave Nottingham Forest a hard time.

• Casemiro:

When Casemiro was initially signed, many criticized the fee paid and his age, but the Brazilian has so far been a joy to watch for the Red devil’s fans. The defensive midfielder was a the heart of everything today, as his composure and incisive passing gave Nottingham Forest players a hard time.

• Bruno Fernandes:

Bruno Fernandes didn’t get an assist today but he was the man of the match due to some very brilliant displays. The United number 8 showed a side of his technicality that gave Nottingham Forest’s backline a hard time.

• Lisandro Martinez:

Last but not least, Lisandro Martinez proved to be a force to be reckoned with at the back. The Argentine won virtually every ground dual he was faced with and his passing was very precise in key moments.

What do you think about man United’s performance?

