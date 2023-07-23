3 Man United players who deserves more playing time after their performance against Arsenal

Manchester United secured a comfortable win over Arsenal in their latest preseason encounter, with several players staking their claim for more playing time in the upcoming season.

Tom Heaton:

In the first half of the match, goalkeeper Tom Heaton put on a masterful display, leaving no doubt about his capabilities.

The seasoned shot-stopper made crucial saves, denying Arsenal’s attackers two clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities. Heaton’s composed performance suggests he should be given more playing time next season, particularly in cup games like the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, where his experience and reliability could be invaluable, occasional appearances in the Premier League would provide valuable rest for the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Jadon Sancho:

The 23-year-old winger, Jadon Sancho, proved his worth on the pitch, delivering an outstanding performance against Arsenal. His speed, agility, and sharpness were on full display as he maneuvered past defenders and kept his composure to finish a chance despite pressure from the opposition. Sancho’s skill set and ability to create opportunities make him a valuable asset for Manchester United, and he should be provided more minutes next season to show his potential in both domestic and European competitions.

Kobbie Mainoo:

An electrifying display in midfield came from Kobbie Mainoo, who fearlessly competed against established players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard. Despite facing such formidable opponents, Mainoo dominated the midfield and played a key role in crafting the assist for Bruno Fernandes’ goal.

His mature and composed performance highlighted his potential, prompting manager Erik Ten Hag to consider granting him more playing time in the upcoming season.

Charlesayor (

)