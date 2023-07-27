3 Man United Players Real Madrid Should Be Wary Of As Both Teams Clash In Houston

Manchester United is set to clash with Real Madrid in NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas for their fourth preseason game. The game is coming just a day after the Red Devils were thrashed 3-1 by League Two side Wrexham. The game is set to be a very tough one for both teams, but Real Madrid are always the favourite to win. Despite being the favourite to come out victorious, here are three Manchester United players they should be careful of.

Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfield maestro has been a driving force for Manchester United since his arrival. With his exceptional vision, precise passing, and eye for goal, Fernandes has the ability to unlock even the most formidable defenses. Real Madrid’s defense will need to be on high alert to contain Fernandes, who opened the scoring in the 2-0 win against Arsenal, to influence and prevent him from dictating the game’s tempo.

Marcus Rashford.

The English forward has been making waves with his clinical finishing and impressive goal-scoring record. Rashford’s pace, dribbling ability, and composure in front of goal have seen him become a reliable source of goals for Manchester United. Real Madrid’s defenders will have to be very careful and strong to contain him.

Lisandro Martinez.

While most of the focus has been on Manchester United’s attacking talents, Real Madrid should also be wary of their defensive tactician Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine centre-back, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax, possesses a wealth of experience and defensive solidity.

Martinez’s intelligent positioning and ability to read the game make him a formidable opponent for any striker. His knowledge of Real Madrid’s playing style and tactics could be an advantage for Manchester United, and he will be eager to showcase his defensive prowess against the biggest team in the world.

