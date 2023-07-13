3 Man United Academy Players Ten Hag Should Retain After The Leeds United Preseason

Manchester United went head to head in a preseason showdown against Leeds United. The Red Devils academy players put on a remarkable display under the guidance of Erik Ten Hag, who loves promoting young talents. The team’s exceptional performance and cohesive play highlighted the impact of Ten Hag’s coaching prowess.

Ten Hag’s coaching style revolves around motivating his players and building their confidence. The Manchester United academy players displayed a strong sense of belief and determination against Leeds United, indicating that they were well-prepared mentally for the game.

Ten Hag’s ability to instill self-belief and encourage players to express themselves on the field played a significant role in their impressive performance. The confidence exhibited by the academy players is a testament to Ten Hag’s motivational skills and his ability to create a positive environment for their growth.

Based on the impressive showing against Leeds, here are three players the Manchester United boss should retain ahead of the new season.

Noam Emeran.

The youngster came in and made a very unforgettable first Manchester United debut. He was so composed on the ball and never played as an academy player. Emeran put Manchester United in the lead and was able to create an assist for Hugill to seal the game.

Kobbie Maino.

Manchester United fans believe that Maino is a new talent who could take United’s midfield to another level. The youngster was so composed on the ball and was able to earn the support of the fans. United fans believe Maino is the new Paul Pogba.

Amad Diallo.

Diallo impressed brilliantly in the first half of the game. Although the Ivory Coast forward missed a couple of chances, his driving force and dribbling ability made him a threat down the flank.

