3 Key Players That Were Present At Man United’s Training Session.

The English Premier League giants Manchester United would be in action this afternoon when they travel away to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Manchester United fringe players, first team players and reserve players are already training ahead of their crunch EPL encounter against Leeds United.

Most of the first team players were spotted at the training ground ahead of their away encounter at Elland Road.

The likes of Antony Santos, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabtizer, Anthony Martial, Fred, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, David De Gea, Anthony Elanga, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez, Wout Weghorst, Donny Van De Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka were all pictured at the training ground.

Let’s take a look at 3 players that were present at Manchester United’s training session;

1. TYRELL MALACIA: The Dutch and Manchester United full-back Tyrell Malacia who came off the bench during their 2 – 2 draw against Leeds United has been passed fit to feature ahead of today’s EPL match.

2. ANTHONY ELANGA: The Swedish and Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga who was not fully fit to feature in their recent EPL match has resumed back to training ahead of their trip to Elland Road.

3. DIOGO DALOT: The Portuguese and Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot who was subbed off during their recent league match was pictured at the training ground ahead of their crucial EPL match against Leeds United.

