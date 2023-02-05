3 Key Players That Were Present At Barcelona’s Training Session.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Catalan giants Barcelona would be in action tonight when they face Sevilla at Spotify Camp Nou.

The Barcelona fringe players, first team players, Under 23 players are already training ahead of their crucial league match against Sevilla.

Most of the first team players were spotted at the training ground ahead of their home encounter against Sevilla.

The likes of Frenkie De Jong, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Inaki Pena, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, Pablo Gavira, Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba and Jules Kounde were all pictured at the training ground.

Let’s take a look at 3 players that were present at Barcelona’s training session;

1. FRANK KESSIE: The Ivorian and Barcelona midfielder Frank Kessie who was only fit to make a substitute during their recent league match has resumed back to training ahead of their crucial encounter against Sevilla.

2. PEDRI: The Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Pedri who was subbed off during their hard-fought victory over Real Betis was pictured at the training ground ahead of tonight’s league match.

3. MARCUS ALONSO: The Spanish and Barcelona full-back Marcus Alonso who wasn’t fully fit to feature in their recent league match is back to his full fitness ahead of their home encounter against Sevilla.

