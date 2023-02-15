This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The North London based club Arsenal would be in action this evening when they face title-challengers Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal first team players, fringe players and reserve players are already training ahead of their home encounter against Manchester City.

Most of the first team players were spotted at the training ground ahead of tonight’s league encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Photo Credit: Google

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira, Rob Holding, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Maghales, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner and Mohamed Elneny were all pictured at the training ground.

Let’s take a look at 3 key players that were present at Arsenal’s training session;

1. TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU: The Japanese and Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu who wasn’t fully fit to feature in their recent EPL match was pictured at the training ground ahead of their crucial league encounter against Manchester City.

2. WILLIAM SALIBA: The France and Arsenal defender William Saliba who suffered a minor injury during their home draw against Brentford has recovered to full fitness ahead of tonight’s EPL match.

3. LEANDRO TROSSARD: The Belgian and Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard who was only fit to make a substitute appearance during their 1 – 1 draw against Brentford has resumed back to full training ahead of tonight’s league match.

