3 Goalscoring Records Haaland Can Break This Season

The mission ahead for Haaland is to substantiate that his exceptional performances from last season were not merely a momentary success. His overall tally of 52 goals in 53 games across various competitions not only illustrates his phenomenal scoring ability but also serves as a testament to his perseverance in surpassing multiple goal scoring records along the way.

1. Most goals across competitions in a single season by a Premier League player

English football icon Ralph “Dixie” Dean who is renowned for his time at Everton and his international career with England currently holds the esteemed record for the highest number of goals scored by a top-tier English player in a single season tallying an unprecedented 60 goals during the 1927-28 campaign. Haaland scored 52 times in the previous season.

2. Fastest player to score 40 Champions League goals

The Norwegian has already made his mark in the competition’s history books by being the fastest player to reach milestones such as 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 goals. With 35 goals and five assists in 30 Champions League games, he is just five goals away from reaching 40. The current record is held by Ruud van Nistelrooy who achieved this feat in 45 games. Haaland has the opportunity to upset the record before the knockout round of the 2023-24 season.

3. Fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals

The current record holder is Andy Cole who achieved this feat during his time at Newcastle United. The Englishman reached 50 Premier League goals in 65 appearances for Newcastle United. Erling Haaland in his debut season displayed a remarkable scoring ability by netting an impressive 36 goals in just 35 league games. And now having scored a brace recently, he has amassed 38 goals in 36 Premier League matches. To surpass Andy Cole’s record, Haaland needs only 12 more goals in his next 28 games.

