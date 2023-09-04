Manchester United football club are still struggling to produce convincing results this season and they still need to strengthen their squad so that they can perform better. There are some free players the club can still add to their squad despite the fact that the summer transfer window in Europe is now closed. Here are 3 free players Manchester United should sign in order to strengthen their squad.

1 – Eden Hazard: The current wingers at Manchester United football club have not been creating enough chances for the team, the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho have not been performing well in recent matches and the club needs to do some reinforcements in that position.

Eden Hazard has gotten a lot of experience in the English premier league and despite his recent struggles with fitness issues, he can still perform at optimum level for Manchester United football club if he is signed to the team. He is currently without a club and he can contribute a lot to Manchester United.

2 – Sergio Ramos: At the moment, Manchester United football club is not among the names linked with a transfer for the Spanish defender, but the last two matches of the red devils has clearly shown that they need the services of an experienced defender like Ramos.

His experience in the UEFA Champions league will be very useful for Manchester United if they can sign him to their squad. He is still a very vibrant defender who can still perform better than the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof. He will be a perfect partner for Raphael Varane if he is signed.

3 – David De Gea: The realities at Manchester United shows that they need to re-sign David De Gea, the team needs another experienced goalkeeper who can offer stiff competition to Andre Onana who has failed to perform up to expectations.

Andre Onana has conceded five goals in his last two premier league matches for Manchester United football club, he is certainly not the kind of goalkeeper that the red devils should depend on. It will be a good idea for the Manchester club to bring back David De Gea.

