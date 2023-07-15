3 Formation Mikel Arteta Could Use To Balance Up Between Rotation & Strongest Eleven

Arsenal, who made impressive progress last season, will continue their upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta.

New signings Julian Timber and Declan Rice bolstered the roster, adding quality and depth to the Gunners. As he gears up for next season, Arteta will need to effectively modify his roster for tough matchups. Arsenal have three options for next season’s lineup:

1. (4-3-3):

This formation allowed Arteta to put Ramsdale in goal and White Gabriel, Saliba, and Zinchenko into the back line. Rice and Odegaard strengthen the midfield, while Havertz can play a more advanced role. The attacking trio of Saka, Jesus, and Martinelli led the line, providing pace, creativity, and scoring prowess.

2. (3-4-1-2):

Arsenal have the talent to experiment with the ‘three-back’ system. Ramsdale continues to play in goal with the support of the Timber, Saliba, and White defences. Saka and Trossard could serve as flankers in a defensive role, while Rice and Party are strong midfield anchors. Odegaard will play the role of a central striker as the front-line duo of Jesus and Nketiah.

3. (4-3-3):

In cup matches, Arteta can dete from the usual 4-3-3 formation and take advantage of the depth of the squad. Turner plays in front of the goal, with Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, and Tierney forming the back line. Rice and Jorginho could provide stability in midfield by supporting the attacking trio of Smith Rowe, Trossard, and Nketiah, with Nelson also competing for that spot.

