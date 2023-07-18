3 Football Stars Who Have Gone Through Impressive Body Transformation in the Last Few Years

Football is known to be a physical sport and a lot of emphasis is usually laid on fitness. This means that players have to be fit to compete at the highest level. This has motivated some players to spend countless hours in the gym trying to improve their body build.

From scrawny youths, these players have worked themselves up the football ladder through hard work. A very good example is Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies. The Canadian international is one of the best fullbacks in world football. However, he may not have achieved so much success in his career if he hadn’t worked on his build. Just like most of the players at Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies has had to work on his fitness and body build.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world currently. The Brazilian star has made himself popular due to his style of play. However, he was just a thin boy when he first joined Real Madrid from Flamengo. Currently, that scrawny-looking boy from Brazil has balked up and is now a menace for most defenders.

Kylian Mbappe is another player who has undergone an impressive body transformation in recent years. Mbappe first caught the eye during his time at AS Monaco. He showed all the talents and potential, however, he lacked the physical presence needed to succeed in men’s football.

Fast-forward five years later, Kylian Mbappe has grown into a very physically fit player who can now get past opposition with his pace as well as physical prowess.

