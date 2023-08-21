3 favourites for the European Golden Shoe this season

The European Golden Shoe is an esteemed football accolade given to the leading goal scorer in European leagues. Established in 1967, this prestigious award acknowledges the extraordinary scoring ability of footballers who showcase their skills in diverse domestic leagues thereby taking into account the varying levels of competitiveness.

1. Erling Haaland (2 Goals)

In his debut Premier League season, Erling Haaland made a tremendous impact with four hat-tricks. His outstanding performance last season scoring 36 goals in 35 appearances earned him the prestigious European Golden Shoe. He has continued his scoring spree this season with two goals in the EPL.

2. Victor Osimhen (2 Goals)

Osinhem has netted two goals this season. The Nigerian striker played a crucial role in Napoli’s successful Serie A campaign last year, winning over the hearts of the Partenopei. Fans are hoping the talented Nigerian striker can repeat his exceptional performances this season. Osimhen’s exceptional speed agility and goal-scoring ability make him an immense threat to any opposition. He found the back of the net 26 times in 32 Serie A matches during the 2022-23 season.

3. Harry Kane (1 Goal)

Kane has been one of the most consistent and lethal finishers of the modern era and is certainly a top contender in the race for the European Golden Shoe this year. The Englishman has scored a goal and provided an assist for Bayern Munich this season. In spite of Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing performance in the 2022-23 season, the Englishman remained prolific in scoring goals. The 30-year-old striker netted 30 times and contributed three assists across 38 matches in all competitions for Spurs last year.

Anike (

)