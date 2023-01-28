3 EPL teams that never played in the top flight the last time Arsenal were Champions of England

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal have been in fantastic form since the beginning of the season and currently lead the Premier league with five points having played a game less. The Red contingent of North London have only failed to pick up maximum points in three of their 19 games so far this season. However, it might interest you to know that the last time the Gunners were crowned Champions of England in 2004, the following teams currently playing in the Premier league had not attained top flight status yet;

1- Brentford

The Bees were promoted to the Premier league last season for the first time since its inception in 1992. They are the 50th team to feature in the English top flight and were playing in the football league second division when Arsenal last won the Premier league in 2004.

2- Bournemouth

The Cherries gained their first promotion to the Premier league in the 2015/16 season. They were playing in the second division when Arsenal conquered England 19 years ago.

3- Brighton and Hove Albion

The 2017/18 campaign was Brighton’s first appearance in the Premier league since its inauguration in 1992.

The aforementioned are the current top flight teams who as at the time Arsenal last won the title after an invincible season in 2004, had never featured in the new Premier league.

