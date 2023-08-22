3 Costly Mistakes by Mikel Arteta that made Arsenal struggle in Yesterday’s match against Palace

Arsenal’s 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace might have ended in victory, but it certainly wasn’t a performance to be proud of.

The Gunners dominated possession for the majority of the match but struggled to translate that control into meaningful goal-scoring opportunities.

A combination of Mikel Arteta’s tactical choices and stylistic approach seemed to hinder their offensive potency, leading to an underwhelming display.

One glaring mistake was Mikel Arteta’s persistent experimentation with Kai Havertz in the central midfield role.

Which hasn’t yielded any significant positive outcomes. In the recent clash against Crystal Palace, Havertz displayed commendable pressing skills and off-the-ball movement. However, his contribution in terms of creativity and offensive play left much to be desired.

Another questionable choice was the preference for Gabriel Martinelli over Leandro Trossard. Trossard’s recent performances have shown him to be more impactful than Martinelli, making Arteta’s decision to opt for the latter a perplexing one.

Martinelli’s struggles on the wings were evident in the match against Crystal Palace, where his passing and overall performance fell short of expectations. Prioritizing experience and form should be a key factor in Arteta’s selection process moving forward.

One tactical blunder that could have had severe consequences was playing players out of their natural positions.

While Thomas Partey managed to perform excellently on the right-hand side of defense, the risk of playing individuals out of position was highlighted when Partey’s tackle on Eze could have resulted in a penalty for Crystal Palace.

Arteta should consider deploying players in their preferred roles more consistently to avoid unnecessary vulnerabilities.

