3 Competitive Games Casemiro Will Miss After Picking Up A Straight Red Against Palace

Manchester United returned to premier league action on Saturday evening just almost more than a week of playing in the league cup. The Red Devils advanced to the FA Cup fifth round after beating Reading, and are also set to face Newcastle United in Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup finals.

Erik Ten Hag and his men lost their last premier league game, which was against Arsenal before the league went on a break, but they ventured into the Crystal Palace clash to grab three points. Although they got their primary aim their starman Casemiro was dismissed.

The Brazilian was seen grabbing Crystal Palace midfielder Hughes on the throat, which led to the Video Assistant Referee sending him out for a violent attack. Although he wasn’t the only one involved in the fight he was the one that got captured.

As it stands, here are three competitive Manchester United games Casemiro will miss due to his uncontrolled emotions.

Man United vs Leeds United.

Leeds United vs Man United.

Man United vs Leicester City.

Manchester United will play Leeds United home and away before hosting Leicester City. Their first game will be at Old Trafford before they make a trip to Elland Road for the second leg. After the trip, they will host Leicester City at the Theatre of Dreams before advancing to Wembley for their Carabao Cup finals.

Although Manchester United must have faced Barcelona in the Europa League where Casemiro can play before the finals, but the Wembley clash is the only domestic game where Casemiro will start his appearance.

