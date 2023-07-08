3 Clubs With The Best Midfield Trio In 2023/2024 Season

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai may form a midfield partnership at Liverpool next season. Arnold has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the premier league. Jurgen Klopp decided to use Arnold as a full-back mid-season and the England International flourished in his new role.

Arnold often get criticized for his poor defending, his defensive error has been a major issue for him but Liverpool’s manager has helped Trent Alexander-Arnold silence his critics. England coach Gareth Southgate used Arnold as a midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation during their 4-0 win over Malta. Not only did Trent Alexander-Arnold score a brilliant goal but he was one of the best players on the pitch during the match. Alexis Mac Allister has also established himself as one of the best midfielders in the premier league while Szoboszlai was arguably one of the best players in the Bundesliga before his €70 million move to Liverpool.

Mason Mount is expected to form a midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro at Manchester United next season.

Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are expected to form a midfield partnership at Arsenal next season. The Gunner spent £105 million on signing Rice from West Ham. Kai Havertz joined Arsenal for a fee of £65 million. Odegaard was one of the best midfielders in the premier league last season. Declan Rice has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world helping West Ham win the Europa Conference League last season. Kai Havertz has also been impressive in performance since joining the premier league but struggled to perform well for Chelsea last season. He’s expected to regain his form at Emirates Stadium next season.

