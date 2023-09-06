3 Clubs That Were Very Active In The Summer 2023 Transfer Window

The summer transfer window in 2023 was a whirlwind of excitement and anticipation, with clubs around the world vying for top talent to bolster their squads. While many clubs made notable signings, three teams in particular had exceptional windows, significantly improving their prospects for the upcoming season.

3. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s summer transfer window was nothing short of impressive. The departure of Robert Lewandowski left a massive void in their attacking lineup. However, they wasted no time in securing the services of Harry Kane, one of the world’s most prolific strikers. Kane’s arrival promises to fill the goal-scoring gap and give Bayern a new dimension.

But Bayern’s ambitions didn’t stop there. They also acquired the defensive prowess of Kim Min-jae, a player who played a pivotal role in Napoli’s historic league title win. His addition strengthens Bayern’s defence considerably.

Furthermore, Bayern secured two Bundesliga-experienced players, Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund, without paying hefty transfer fees. These acquisitions bolstered their midfield and full-back positions, making them even more formidable.

2. Manchester City

Manchester City had a summer transfer window that showcased their ambition to maintain their dominance in English and European football. While Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes may not directly replace Ilkay Gundogan, their combined efforts in midfield can fill the void left by the German maestro. The addition of Jeremy Doku, known for his blistering pace and dribbling skills, adds directness to City’s attack in place of Riyad Mahrez.

Defensively, City reinforced their ranks with the acquisition of Josko Gvardiol, a young centre-back who emerged as one of the best in his position last season. These moves ensured that City’s defence rested solid.

On the financial side, City made significant gains by selling Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, and Aymeric Laporte, amassing close to €100 million in transfer fees. This clever financial management adds to the success of their transfer window.

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain had a transformative summer transfer window, characterised by the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi. However, this created an opportunity for Kylian Mbappe to assume centre stage in Paris. Mbappe will thrive alongside new arrivals like Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele, providing a dynamic attacking trio.

The addition of Marco Asensio and Hugo Ékitike further augments PSG’s attacking performance. Asensio’s creativity and Ekitike’s youthful exuberance make PSG’s frontline a formidable force.

One of PSG’s shrewdest moves was securing Goncalo Ramos on loan. The Portuguese striker, who netted 27 goals for Benfica last season, will join PSG permanently for €80 million next season. This deal could turn out to be a massive bargain for the club.

Imjohn (

)