3 Chelsea Youngsters To Watch in the Premier League this season

The Premier League season always brings excitement as young players burst onto the scene and rapidly become well-known figures. As we approach the 2023-24 campaign, numerous promising talents appear poised to make their mark and capture the spotlight.

1. Andrey Santos

While primarily operating as a defensive midfielder, Santos has demonstrated versatility by showcasing his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. With already 49 senior appearances under his belt, he shouldn’t require an extensive adjustment period to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

2. Diego Moreira

The young winger played a crucial role in helping his Portuguese team win the UEFA Youth League in 2022. However, he faced difficulties in breaking into the starting lineup in Lisbon. Moreira possesses the skills and potential to become a valuable squad member at Stamford Bridge should Mauricio Pochettino decide to retain him.

3. Lesley Ugochukwu

The Blues invested a significant £23.5m to secure the services of this promising defensive midfielder from Rennes. Ugochukwu gained recognition as ‘the next Eduardo Camavinga’ when he burst onto the scene and quickly earned his place in the first team. Having played 60 matches for Rennes in Ligue 1, Ugochukwu has proven to be a remarkable player showcasing his exceptional blend of physical prowess and technical abilities.

