3 Bundesliga Giants Hold on to Title hopes in tight League Title race based on current standings

The League season in Europe continues to water the taste buds of fans. The title race in the English Premier League is a close chase between the North London Reds and the Manchester Blue. The same cannot be said for the Germans who have got a very tight competition for the title.

The German Bundesliga finds itself in a three-way title race, with Champions Bayern Munich being closely marked by Dortmund and Union Berlin.

Bayern Munich was made to feel the heat after their unfortunate 3-2 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday in the league was overturned by their rivals; Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin.

Both clubs have capitalized on this to draw points with the Bavarians who still sit at the top of the Bundesliga table based on goal difference. So far, this is the closest title race witnessed in the German Bundesliga in years.

Borussia Dortmund sent Hertha Berlin down the log with a classy 4-1 triumph to go level with Champions Bayern Munich on 43 points. Union Berlin, on the other hand, was quite unlucky.

If they had beaten Schalke, instead of settling for a goalless that earned them a point, they would have been at the top of the log.

