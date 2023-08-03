3 Best Players in Napoli’s 2-goal thriller against Girona football club of Spain in preseason game

Napoli football club’s unbeaten streak in the ongoing preseason continued on Wednesday night, as they came from a goal down to play a 1-1 draw against Girona football club of Spain.

Rudi Garcia led Napoli football club have been exceptional since the beginning of the preseason, and they were able to prove themselves again on Wednesday night.

The two teams head coaches made few changes to their first eleven in order to give youngsters playing time, and the players were exceptional in the entertaining game.

Girona football club took the lead through Uruguay star Cristhian Stuani in the 13th minute, and Giovanni Simeone equalized for Napoli football club in the 42nd minute to end the first half 1-1.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here are the three best players in Napoli football club’s hard-fought draw against Girona football club in the preseason friendly match;

Giovanni Simeone

The Argentina national team star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game against Hatayspor football club, and he was able to score a classic goal for the club.

Cristhian Stuani

The Uruguay star led Girona football club’s attack, and he was able to score his team’s only goal of the game.

Pierluigi Gollini

The Italy national team goalkeeper was given a starting role by coach Rudi Garcia, and he was able to make many incredible saves to help his team to secure a hard-fought draw.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)