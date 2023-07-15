3 Best Players as Al Nassr secured a comfortable 5-1 win over SC Farense of Portugal in preseason

Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Nassr football club were exceptional on Friday night, as they secured a well deserved 5-1 victory over SC Farense football club of Portugal in a preseason friendly match.

Al Nassr football club started their preseason earlier this week as they defeated Alverca football club of Portugal 2-0, and they were able to perform excellently again on Friday night, as they secured a 5-1 victory over SC Farense football club.

Al Nassr football club head coach started some of his best players in the game, and he also gave some youngsters the opportunity to showcase their talents in the entertaining encounter.

A brace from Brazilian star Anderson Talisca, and a goal each from Khalid Al Ghannam, Muhammad Ahmed Yahya and Fattah gave Al Nassr football club a remarkable victory, while Marco Matias scored a goal for SC Farense football club.

The victory over SC Farense football club now means Al Nassr football club have won their first two preseason matches.

Here are the three best players in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 5-1 victory over SC Farense football club of Portugal in preseason friendly match;

Anderson Talisca

The Brazilian star continued his impressive performance for Al Nassr football club on Friday night, as he scored a stunning brace against SC Farense football club.

Khalid Al Ghannam

The Saudi Arabia national team star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he replaced Anderson Talisca in the second half, and he also scored a classic goal in the game.

Muhammad Ahmed Yahya

The 18-year-old started the game from the bench, and he was able to perform excellently in the game after being introduced to the pitch, as he scored his team’s last goal of the game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

