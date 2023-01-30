3 Best Left-Footed Football Players In The World Currently

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Left-footed footballers are somewhat uncommon in the game. That is also why they are so sought after. They are known for their distinct playing style, which gives them an advantage over their opponents. It gives them an advantage over right-footed opponents and allows for unexpected gameplay surprises.

According to Sportskeeda, the three best left-footed footballers in the world this season are listed below.

1. Lionel Messi (PSG):

Lionel Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in December, winning the Golden Ball award given to the tournament’s best player. In eight appearances for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he scored seven goals and provided three assists.

This season, the 35-year-old has also been on fire for Paris Saint-Germain. For the reigning Ligue 1 champions, he has been in top form in terms of playmaking and scoring. Messi has 13 goals and 14 assists in 22 appearances for PSG this season across all competitions.

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal):

This season, Arsenal has been a force to be reckoned with, and Mikel Arteta’s project is finally taking off. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, and some of their players have been on fire.

Bukayo Saka, an English winger, is one of those players. The 21-year-old has been a revelation this season, developing into one of the Premier League’s best wingers. Saka is a technically gifted, quick-footed winger who gets the better of defenders on a regular basis.

3. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal):

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been dubbed the “second coming” of Mesut Ozil. This season, the Norwegian midfielder has been in sublime form, leading from the front with his consistency and efficiency.

Odegaard’s superb technique, intelligence, and game-reading ability have helped him establish himself as one of the Premier League’s best playmakers. So far this season, the Arsenal left-footed midfielder has eight goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

