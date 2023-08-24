Manchester United football club will be hoping to perform better in attack when they play their upcoming matches, but how should the coach setup the attack of the team in order to make them perform at optimum level? Here are 3 attacking lineups Manchester United could use and perform at optimum level.

First Attacking Lineup;

Coach Erik Ten Hag could use the 4:2:3:1 formation to setup the team for upcoming matches, this will give him the opportunity to deploy more attackers and that could help the team to score more goals. The coach could deploy Christian Eriksen as the central attacking midfielder of the team.

Jadon Sancho could be used as the left attacking midfielder of the team if this particular formation is used by the coach while Alejandro Garnacho could start in the opposite flank. The coach could use Marcus Rashford as the striker for the team.

Second Attacking Lineup;

The coach can also use the 4:4:2 formation to setup the team, this will affect the outlook of the attack of the club. But the formation can help the team to score more goals as the coach will be able to use two strikers in the same starting lineup.

Facundo Pellistri could make it to the starting lineup if this particular formation is used, he could start as the right attacking midfielder while Bruno Fernandes could play as the left attacking midfielder. Anthony Martial could play as one of the strikers alongside Marcus Rashford.

Third Attacking Lineup:

The coach can also use the 4:3:3 formation to setup the team. This will also give the attack of Manchester United football club a different look as Jadon Sancho could make it to the starting lineup as the right winger of the team.

Alejandro Garnacho could be used in the left wing position while Marcos Rashford could be the one to play as the striker for Manchester United football club if coach Erik Ten Hag uses the 4:3:3 formation to setup the team for upcoming matches.

