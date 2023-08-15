3 astonishing goalscoring records Erling Haaland can break this season (2023-24)

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in modern football. With each season, the Norwegian sensation seems to inch closer to rewriting the goal-scoring record books. As the 2023–24 season unfolds, Haaland sets his sights on breaking three astonishing goalscoring records that would further solidify his status as a goal machine.

Photo credit: sporting news

1. Most Goals Across Competitions in a Single Premier League Season

The record for the most goals across competitions in a single season by a Premier League player is held by the legendary Ralph “Dixie” Dean. Back in the 1927–28 season, Dean scored an incredible 60 goals. Erling Haaland came tantalisingly close to breaking this record in the previous campaign, netting an astounding 52 times. However, a slight dip in his scoring form towards the end of the season saw him fall short. Despite this, Haaland’s scoring prowess remains undeniable, and if he maintains his form, he could very well surpass Dean’s historic milestone.

2. Fastest Player to Score 40 Champions League Goals

Erling Haaland’s performances in the Champions League have already etched his name in the competition’s history. With 35 goals and five assists in just 30 Champions League appearances, he has demonstrated an uncanny ability to find the back of the net against the best teams in Europe. One record that beckons Haaland’s name is the title of the fastest player to score 40 Champions League goals. With his Golden Boot wins in 2021 and 2023, Haaland’s insatiable hunger for goals could see him break this record in the coming season.

3. Fastest Player to Score 50 Premier League Goals

In the Premier League, Erling Haaland’s scoring exploits have been nothing short of spectacular. The current record for the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals is held by former Newcastle United and Manchester United forward Andy Cole, who achieved it in 65 appearances. Haaland, with his electrifying pace and clinical finishing, is on the cusp of breaking this record. Having scored 38 goals in just 36 Premier League games so far, he needs a mere 12 goals in his next 28 appearances to eclipse Cole’s record. Considering his prolific nature, this milestone could come sooner than anticipated.

Imjohn (

)