3 Alternatives Chelsea Could Sign Instead of Victor Osimhen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In preparation for the upcoming summer, Chelsea will have done extensive scouting and research into a variety of potential possibilities, with Osimhen emerging as their top target. Napoli wants more than £100 million for their top striker, who has scored 17 goals in 21 games this season, therefore we examines the options the Blues may sign this summer.

1. Ivan Toney

Toney has excelled at a new level for Brentford in the Premier League this year, and his performance has been impressive. The English striker has been instrumental in the Bees’ seventh place in the Premier League standings with 13 goals in 19 games played this season. Even though Toney clearly possesses quality, a move may not be possible due to the uncertainty over his future caused by ongoing betting charges from the FA.

2. Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos, who came on as a substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo, was Portugal’s star performer at the World Cup. The forward has been outstanding this season, scoring 18 times in 28 games. Joao Felix’s £130 million departure to Atletico Madrid, Darwin Nunez’s £85 million move to Liverpool, and Enzo Fernandez’s recent £106 million move to Chelsea prove that Benfica will stay hard in their value of their top players, and his contract is slated to end in 2026.

3. Dusan Vlahovic

Before signing with Juventus, Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic was linked to a move to London, with Arsenal reportedly interested in a deal. Even though he has the fewest goals on the Blues’ list of potential alternatives, he may be the best fit for Potter. The Serbian international scored once every two games for Fiorentina and is on pace for a similar pace with Juve. Vlahovic is a conventional No. 9 who can score on the majority of his opportunities from within the box.

Photo Credit Google

AmeboSport (

)