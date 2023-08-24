3-4-3: Chelsea’s Strongest Eleven That could bounce them back to winning ways against Luton.

Mauricio Pochettino faces a mounting challenge as injuries continue to trouble Chelsea ahead of their clash against Luton on Friday.

Mykhailo Mudryk is the latest casualty, sidelined due to a muscle issue during training, joining the extensive injury list for the club.

Carney Chukwuemeka is also out of contention following a left knee injury sustained during Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham, sidelining him for approximately six weeks.

Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah are likely to be unavailable owning to hamstring injuries sustained the previous week.

This wave of injuries compounds the situation as Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana, recovering from severe knee injuries from pre-season, sit on the injury list alongside Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile, and Marcus Bettinelli.

With limited attacking options, Pochettino is likely to turn to Noni Madueke, aiming to make a return after a hamstring issue during pre-season.

Ben Chilwell could continue to operate from the flank, joined by Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, and Conor Gallagher in the attack.

In midfield, the potential inclusion of Moises Caicedo for his first start could allow Gallagher to move forward to Chukwuemeka’s role. Despite a penalty conceded on his debut.

Enzo Fernandez is expected to start, while Romeo La’s absence from training this week may keep him on the sidelines. Pochettino could maintain the backline, featuring Robert Sanchez as goalkeeper, backed up by Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, and Levi Colwill in defense.

