3-4-2-1: Chelsea Strongest Lineup That Could Bounce Them Back To Winning Ways

Chelsea spent a lot of money in the summer transfer window but their start to the 23/24 Premier League season has not been good. In their first two matches, they only got one point and last weekend they lost 3-1 to West Ham United.

However, things may improve this week as Chelsea will be playing against newly-promoted team Luton Town. It’s likely that Chelsea will win easily on Friday night.

In their first match against Liverpool, Chelsea played well but in the match against West Ham, they wasted many opportunities. They had 17 shots but only managed to score once. Scoring goals was a problem for Chelsea last season and it seems like Pochettino hasn’t found a solution yet.

Last year, Chelsea and Luton Town played against each other in the FA Cup and Chelsea won. Pochettino’s team is capable of beating Luton without much difficulty, but Luton will try to give them a tough time as they have nothing to lose.

The new Chelsea manager still has many players who are injured and won’t be able to play on Friday night. Chalobah and Reece James are recovering from hamstring injuries and Wesley Fofana has a long-term cruciate ligament injury, so they won’t be available.

Badiashile is also out with a groin injury, leaving Pochettino with limited options for central defenders. He will once again rely on Thiago Silva, summer signing Disasi, and Levi Colwill.

Moises Caicedo came off the bench in the last game but didn’t have a great debut, as he gave away a penalty in injury time. However, playing against Luton Town could be a good opportunity for the manager to give him a chance in the starting lineup, replacing Connor Gallagher.

Chukwuemeka stood out as one of the few positives during Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham United, which means Mudryk will continue to be a substitute and will only come on during the second half.

Christopher Nkunku is still sidelined with a knee injury and won’t be back in the squad until November. In the meantime, the manager will have to depend on Nicolas Jackson.

The Chelsea manager has made it evident that Romelu Lukaku will not be playing for the club, as he wants to leave before the transfer window closes.

