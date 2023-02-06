SPORT

2024 AFCON: Check Out Nigeria’s Next Four Qualifying Matches, Dates, And Kickoff Time

After their back-to-back victories over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be looking for another victory to boost their hopes of qualifying for the 2024 African Cup of Nations, when they square off against Guinea Bissau in their next outing on Monday, March 20.

The three-time African Champions will face Guinea Bissau again in the reverse fixture of the 2024 African Cup of Nations qualifying game on Monday, March 27th.

The Super Eagles will square off against Sierra Leone in their next game of the qualification campaign on Monday, June 12, in the reverse fixture of the encounter they won 2-1 last year in Abuja.

The last qualifying game will be staged on Monday, September 4 where the West African giants will play host to Sao Tome and Principe. The Super Eagles won the first leg of the two-legged encounter 10-0 last year.

