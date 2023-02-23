2023 U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Next Fixture, Date, Kickoff Time, And Venue

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s U20 male team, the Flying Eagles will be budding to make it two out of two in the ongoing U20 African Cup of Nations when they face Mozambique in the next game of the campaign this weekend in Egypt.

The Nigerian boys will be going into the game off the back of their impressive 1-0 win over Egypt on Wednesday in their second group phase gane of the tournament, and the Ladan Bosso-led team will be looking for another crucial victory over Mozambique to advance to the next knock out phase of the campaign.

Mozambique, on the other hand, are yet to register a victory in the ongoing 2023 U20 African Cup of Nations, the South Africans played out a goalless draw against Egypt in the opening game of the competition before the 3-0 loss to Senegal in the last outing.

Match Date and Venue:

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will square off against Mozambique in the next game of the 2023 U20 AFCON on Saturday, February 25, at Suez Canal Stadium in Egypt.

Kickoff Time:

The much-expected U20 AFCON clash between Nigeria and Mozambique is expected to commence at exactly 6 PM Nigerian time.

