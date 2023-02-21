2023 Stats That Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Is In A Better Form Than Lionel Messi So Far

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are recognized as two of the greatest football players due to their unpredictable patterns, records created/broken, and performance in the field of play. Although the debate on who is the best player between the two stars still lingers among them as it is undecided on which of them is the greatest player of all time. So far in 2023, both players have had a great performance so we take a look at their statistics on the football pitch to know which of them has performed best.

Number of Goals Scored:

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star player, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 5 goals in the year 2023 campaign including a poker (4 goals in a match) for his Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr. Lionel Messi on the other hand has so far scored 4 goals including his late winner against Lille in the French Ligue 1 last weekend.

Number of Assists;

The five times ballon d’Or award winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has provided 4 assists in 2023, two coming in his last outing for the club side. While on the other hand, Lionel Messi is yet to make a single assist for Paris Saint Germain so far this season.

Without a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to beat Lionel Messi in the above stats, and he currently plays in a league outside of Europe, also not among the 66th best league in the world while Lionel Messi plays in the 5th Best league in the world and competes with great stars in Europe. Well, based on the statistics, it is clear that Cristiano Ronaldo is in better form than Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi.

