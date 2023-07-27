2023 FIFA WWC:Australian Coach Expresses Disbelief Over Set-Piece Play Failure In Defeat To Nigeria

Australian coach, Tony Gustavsson has expressed disbelief at his team’s failure to score on a set play during their defeat to Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brisbane Stadium.

The match ended in a stunning 3-2 victory for Nigeria, who managed to overturn a deficit and secure the win in Group B.

Speaking to newsmen after the frustrating defeat to Nigeria, the Australian Coach, Tony Gustavsson said that he did not believe how her ladies were unable to score on set pieces.

He emphasized that despite missing key players like Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler in the attack, the team displayed impressive attacking sequences and managed to score two goals. He praised their swift ball movement and fluid attacking game, which created numerous opportunities. However, Gustavsson couldn’t believe that they failed to capitalize on any of their set-play opportunities earlier in the game.

Despite the defeat, the Australian Coach remained optimistic and focused on the strengths of the players available. He acknowledged the team’s dangerous potential on set pieces and expressed his surprise at not converting any of them into goals during the match against Nigeria.

