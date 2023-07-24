SPORT

2023 FIFA WWC:2022 WAFCON Runners-Up, Morocco Suffered Heavy Defeat In Melbourne

Haj felt dejected after scoring an own goal

Monday morning in Melbourne witnessed an exhilarating clash in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group H encounter between Germany and Morocco. Germany demonstrated their dominance as they Hammered the 2022 Women’s Afcon runners-up to secure a resounding 6-0 victory.

The match began with a powerful header by A. Popp in the 11th minute, setting the tone for Germany’s early lead of 1-0. Popp’s exceptional skills struck again in the 39th minute, widening the gap to 2-0.

As the second half commenced, K. Bühl displayed her exceptional skills and found the back of the net, extending Germany’s lead to 3-0 at the 46th-minute mark. 

However, fortune turned sour for the 2022 Women’s Afcon runners-up when H. Aït El Haj accidentally scored an own goal in the 54th minute, further increasing Germany’s advantage to an imposing 4-0 lead.

Despite their valiant efforts, Morocco found it hard to overcome the relentless German offence. In the 79th minute, Y. Mrabet inadvertently added to Morocco’s woes by scoring another own goal, magnifying Germany’s dominance to a 5-0 lead.

As the match reached its closing moments, L. Schüller showcased her prowess by finding the net in the 90th minute, concluding the game with a commanding 6-0 victory for the Germans.

This encounter marked the first-ever meeting between Germany and debutant, Morocco.

