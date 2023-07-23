2023 FIFA WWC: Our Game Plan Worked, Says South Africa Coach, Des Ellis After Defeat In Wellington

South Africa Coach, Desiree Ellis, Reflects on Defeat in Wellington says Game Plan Worked, but transitions needed improvement

Following South Africa’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening match at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, Desiree Ellis, the coach of the side, addressed the media and shared her thoughts on the game.

“We had a game plan, and I believe it worked throughout the match,” Ellis stated. She commended her team’s defensive solidity, acknowledging that they were well aware of Sweden’s threat from set-pieces, and they handled those situations effectively. Despite the loss, Ellis expressed pride in her players’ efforts on the field.

However, Ellis acknowledged that there were areas that needed improvement, particularly in their transitions during attacks. She pointed out that being more proactive during those moments could have potentially led to a different outcome for the team. Working on these aspects had been a focus during their preparations leading up to the tournament.

As the game progressed, Ellis and her coaching staff attempted to make strategic changes to maintain their advantage. They were aware of Sweden’s tendency to overload the sides with crosses and set-pieces, and they planned to exploit the counter-attacking opportunities that arose. While South Africa managed to get into promising positions during these transitions, Ellis acknowledged that execution was lacking at times.

Ellis highlighted some decision-making issues in the final third, where players sometimes opted for individual play instead of passing to teammates in better positions. She emphasized the importance of making better choices in such scenarios to create more scoring opportunities.

Despite the defeat, Ellis remained optimistic and expressed confidence in her team’s ability to bounce back in the tournament. With valuable lessons learned from the match against Sweden, she believed that South Africa would continue to work hard and improve in the subsequent games.

