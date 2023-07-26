2023 FIFA WWC: FIFA Shuts Down Questions Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Zambia Coach

During a pre-match question and answer session on Tuesday with coach Bruce Mwape ahead of their match against Spain on Wednesday, a Spanish reporter raised concerns about the ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the coach and its potential impact on Zambia’s image.

In response, a FIFA media officer swiftly intervened, instructing the journalist to limit questions solely to matters about football and the tournament, effectively shutting down any inquiries related to the misconduct allegations.

Despite the limitation set by the FIFA media officer, Mwape did answer a follow-up question from another journalist, who asked whether he had considered stepping down due to a negative atmosphere surrounding the team. Mwape vehemently denied any such notion, seeking clarification on the specific concerns raised.

Nevertheless, a third journalist then turned to Zambia’s captain, Barbra Banda, inquiring whether the players had contemplated leaving the team as a form of protest against the alleged misconduct by their coach. In response, both a Zambian official and the FIFA media officer intervened again, preventing Mwape and Banda from addressing the question.

It is important to note that Mwape has firmly denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the Zambian football association president, Andrew Kamanga, has stated that the allegations were already reported to FIFA and the Zambian police last year, dismissing them as an “old story.”

As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup unfolds, the investigation and the allegations surrounding the Zambian coach continue to cast a shadow over the team.

