2023 Ballon D’or: Ranking the top 5 favourites

The race for the 2023 Ballon d’Or crown might be over with a new season already underway, but this article solely concentrates on a power ranking of the top five favourites after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

Let’s quickly take a look.

5. Rodri (Manchester City)

The Spainard was at the heart of Man City’s midfield as the Citizens marched on to win the treble last season. He also scored the match winning goal in the Champions League final at Istanbul against Inter Milan.

However, the 26-year-old has gotten off to a worst possible start to the new campaign with a spot kick miss at Wembley that gifted the Gunners the 2023 Community Shield title.

Nevertheless, Rodri has made amends for his spot kick miss against Mikel Arteta’s men with a low driven effort against Burnley that sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola’s men in the Premier League opener.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Belgian will be out for at least four months after picking up a hamstring problem against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. Thereby, handing Manchester City a heavy injury blow just after one game into the new season.

However, his current injury cannot and will not narrow his chances of winning the 2023 Ballon d’Or crown.

3. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-German)

PSG had intended to offload Kylian Mbappe this summer but the Frenchman stayed put due to his disagreement to join a Saudi Arabian team.

Mbappe did not take part in PSG’s 2023 pre-season tour at Japan after a slight outburst with Mia Khalifa but the 24-year-old has been reinstated into the first team.

The former Monaco star won two trophies in 2023 but suffered an early Champions League exit with PSG against Bayern Munich in the knockout stage.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Last term, Erling Haaland won the treble and also claimed four individual awards. But will it be enough to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or?

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

The seven time Ballon d’Or winner is already enjoying life at America. He has scored in all of his first six appearances for the club and also has a chance to lift his first silverware as an Inter Miami player on Saturday.

