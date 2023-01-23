2023 Africa Nations Championship Table After Yesterday’s Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The African Nations Championship has been on for a while now, it is a tournament that only involves African domestic players from various countries. Games went down yesterday as teams played their matchday three fixtures.

In Group B, Senegal faced DR Congo in yesterday’s game. Senegal trashed DR Congo 3-0 to top group B table. Senegal took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Ousmane Diouf scored a brilliant goal. DR Congo went down to ten men after Kevin Mundeko was sent off after a rough challenge in the first half of the match.

Down into the second half of the match, Pape Diallo extended Senegal’s lead to 2-0, it was yet another well built goal from Senegal anda well deserved lead as well. Baggio Siadi scored an own goal to give Senegal a 3-0 lead in the final minutes of the match.

Ivory Coast beat Uganda as they went up to second place with just two points behind league toppers Senegal. Ivory Coast took the lead after Sankara scored in the opening minutes of the first half. Patrick Ouotro extended their lead to 2-0 in the first half as they were already running riot in the first half.

Uganda pulled one back after Moses Waiswa scored from the penalty spot. Down into the second half of the match, Uganda tried to grasp an equaliser but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Aubin Kramo extended Ivory Coast’s lead to 3-1 after he scored in the final minutes of the match.

Here is how the full African Nations Championship table looks like after yesterday’s games.

