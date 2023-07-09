2023 AFCON U23 top scorers chart after Morocco secured comeback victory over Egypt in the final

2023 Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations ended on Saturday night, and Morocco Under 23 national team have won the competition, following their hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Egypt Under 23 national team.

Morocco Under 23 national team have been doing pretty well since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Saturday night, as they secured a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Morocco Under 23 national team head coach started his best players against Egypt Under 23 national team, and they were able to defeat them in the entertaining encounter.

Mahmoud Sober opened scoring for Egypt Under 23 national team in the 10th minute and Yanis Begraoui equalized for Morocco Under 23 national team in the 37th minute through an assist from Bilal El Khannouss to end the first half 1-1.

Substitute Oussama Targhalline scored the winning goal for Morocco Under 23 national team in the 105th minute through an assist from Abde Ezzalzouli to end the match 2-1.

The victory over Egypt Under 23 national team means Morocco Under 23 national team have won the 2023 Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations trophy.

Barcelona football club youngster Abde Ezzalzouli of Morocco Under 23 national team finished as the top scorer of the competition with 3 goals and three assists, Yanis Begraoui of Morocco and Emmanuel Yeboah of Ghana also scored 3 goals and provided an assist each, while Cheickna Doumbia, Yann Ngatse, Mahmoud Sober, and Mamadou Sangare scored 2 goals each, and Ismael Saibari scored a goal and also provided two assists.

