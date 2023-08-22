2023 AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria vs São Tomé e Príncipe, Date And Kickoff Time

Mark your calendars for an exciting football showdown as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers pit the Super Eagles against São Tomé e Príncipe in a double-header clash. The eagerly anticipated matches are scheduled to take place on the 10th of September 2023, with the first kickoff set for 17:00. The prestigious Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo is the chosen battleground where both teams will vie for victory and a coveted spot in the AFCON tournament.

This qualifier holds immense significance for both teams as they vie for a coveted spot in the prestigious AFCON tournament. Football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting these clashes to witness the teams’ strategies, skill sets, and determination unfold on the pitch. The Super Eagles, known for their rich football history, are aiming to assert their dominance and secure their qualification with convincing victories on their home turf.

São Tomé e Príncipe, on the other hand, will be looking to prove their mettle and potentially cause an upset against the Nigerian powerhouse. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, as the Super Eagles seek to showcase their prowess and secure their place among Africa’s football elite. The dates, venue, and teams involved promise a thrilling spectacle that will captivate football enthusiasts across the continent.

