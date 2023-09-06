2023/24 Season: Meet The 5 Players That Have Scored Hat Tricks In European Top Leagues

Many players have scored braces since the start of 2023/24 season across European top leagues. However, only five of them have got hat tricks ahead of September, 2023 international break. Who are these top goal poachers?

The first footballer to net a treble for a top European side is Vincent Janssen. This Dutch striker did for Royal Antwerp on August 11. It was a Belgian top flight game against KV Kortrijk. The 29-year-old footballer put the hosts ahead 10 minutes into the game. He was again on target in the 36th minute. Thirteen minutes after the restart, Janssen got another goal to win the first match ball of his Jupiler Pro League career. The game ended in a 6-0 win with the former Tottenham star contributing half of the goals.

Nine days later, Kevin Behrens joined got his own treble. This centre-forward did for Union Berlin as the club hosted Mainz 05 on August 20, 2023. The German footballer scored the first two goals of the game to give his side a 2-0 lead the break. He scored another goal 10 minutes after the hour to complete his hat trick. His heroics gave Union Berlin a 4-1 win in the game as he got the first Bundesliga treble of the season.

Heung-min Son is the third player in this category. The Tottenham winger netted three times as his side walloped Burnley 5-2 on September 2. This South Korea international began by grabbing the equalizer for Spurs 16 minutes into the encounter. Son, who was deployed as a striker in the game, got another goal in the 63rd minute. He added you his tally 3 minutes later. This makes him the first player to get a treble in the EPL this season.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Evan Ferguson of Brighton are the two other men that have scored hat tricks this season. This duo got their trebles on September 2 too. The former got all of his goals in the second half to grab a 5-1 win over Fulham. Ferguson is the only teenager among the the lot. The Ireland international won the match ball as the Seagulls beat Newcastle 3-1.

Images: Eurosport

